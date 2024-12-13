Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 12,993 SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 811,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.83 on Friday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

