Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $372,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The firm has a market cap of $914.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

