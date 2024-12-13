Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,755 shares of company stock worth $10,165,712 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $111.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $115.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

