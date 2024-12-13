Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,436,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 179,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,500,200.0% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.86.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

