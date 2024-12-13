Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,589,000 after buying an additional 916,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,533,000 after acquiring an additional 506,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after purchasing an additional 131,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $104.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.71. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $105.12.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $1,349,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,939.44. This represents a 59.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. This represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

