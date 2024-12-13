Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 871.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 889,515 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 170,668 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth $7,986,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Acushnet in the 2nd quarter worth $7,794,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 2,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70,966 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Acushnet Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.74 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.40 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $369,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,556.10. This trade represents a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

