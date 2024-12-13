Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $232.48 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.25 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. The trade was a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.35.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

