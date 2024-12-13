Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 278,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.57.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.