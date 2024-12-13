Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of CENX opened at $21.42 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

