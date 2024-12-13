Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,480,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 108.7% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $86,883,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after acquiring an additional 830,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

