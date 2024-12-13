Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $103.42 and a 52 week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

