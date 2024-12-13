Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $126,558.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,672.90. The trade was a 13.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,668,110.88. This trade represents a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock worth $23,953,746. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.64 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $115.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

