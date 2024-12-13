Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $317,000 Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 92,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.01. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.