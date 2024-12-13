Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 18.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.