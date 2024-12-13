Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.11 on Friday. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.43.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $321,765 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

