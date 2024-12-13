Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $286,000 in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Stock Performance

FLSP stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $184.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.18.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (FLSP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Market Neutral index. The fund is an actively managed, absolute return fund that aims to produce positive returns in a rising or falling market by employing a multi-asset, long\u002Fshort strategy via the use of derivatives.

