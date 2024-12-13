Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $329,000 in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

