Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 68.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,859,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,611 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,523,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,867,000 after buying an additional 2,205,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,160,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,896,000 after acquiring an additional 784,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

