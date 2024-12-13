Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TRFK opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.59. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.

About Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF

The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, and storage of data, as well as the ancillary services that enable these processes.

