Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TRFK opened at $51.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.59. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27.
About Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRFK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.