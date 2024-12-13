Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Doximity by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 19.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $52.70 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.44.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

