Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,619,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,546,000 after acquiring an additional 776,455 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 421,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMOM opened at $60.72 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

