Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 21.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Post by 51.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Post by 3.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Performance

NYSE:POST opened at $119.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,051. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Post

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.