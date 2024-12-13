Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,270,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,700,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 12.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,989,000 after acquiring an additional 36,651 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $113,337.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,075. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.97, for a total transaction of $1,814,215.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,968.30. The trade was a 35.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.84. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $208.20.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

