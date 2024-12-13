Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,676,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,503,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after acquiring an additional 77,083 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

