Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 809,315 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 168,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $189.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $173.34. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $136.65 and a 1-year high of $192.36. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.