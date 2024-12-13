Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 11,883 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in eBay by 22.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,924,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after buying an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $336,993.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,641 shares of company stock worth $3,370,974 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.90 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.