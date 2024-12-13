Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,526 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

