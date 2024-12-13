Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,402,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,296 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,530,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,061,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after purchasing an additional 734,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $73,751.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,257.12. This trade represents a 70.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $39,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,181.15. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock worth $261,888. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $58.58 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

