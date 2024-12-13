Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 171 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $15,175,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $11,191,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5,967.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,778 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,528,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. StockNews.com raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $199.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.13 and a 12-month high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.