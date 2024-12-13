Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 537 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,430,000 after buying an additional 55,594 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,882,000 after buying an additional 1,189,339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after buying an additional 2,778,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,061,000 after buying an additional 1,792,200 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

NYSE:PPL opened at $32.29 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.96%.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,107.90. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

