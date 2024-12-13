Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 578 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 235.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $87.52 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $89.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2302 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.