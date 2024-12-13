Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 7,717 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Centene by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 4,117 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.80 per share, for a total transaction of $250,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. The trade was a 0.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

NYSE:CNC opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

