Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 774 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at $332,332.44. The trade was a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

MHK stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $91.66 and a one year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

