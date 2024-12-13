Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000.

BGLD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

