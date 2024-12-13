Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 27.8% during the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,291,000 after purchasing an additional 447,264 shares in the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,800,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 55.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

JD.com Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $38.11 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.