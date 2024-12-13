Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 226.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,950. This represents a 32.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,618.87. This represents a 18.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $382.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.99 and a 200 day moving average of $329.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.51 and a 52 week high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $271.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Kadant

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.