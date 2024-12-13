Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 193.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 8,211.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In related news, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,188.74. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $224,585.70. This represents a 23.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.21. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

