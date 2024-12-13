iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 265.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAGG opened at $52.26 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

