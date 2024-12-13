iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,743 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AAXJ stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

