iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF stock opened at €114.36 ($120.38) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($57.38) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($74.85). The company’s 50 day moving average is €117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €124.04.

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

