iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $208,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 84,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $82.47 and a one year high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

