Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 285.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,806.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.32. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 8,200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares in the company, valued at $648,988.96. The trade was a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

