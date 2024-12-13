Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Shutterstock worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 9.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 31,733.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $759,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Shutterstock from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $250.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

