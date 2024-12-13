Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 12,978 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after buying an additional 647,335 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 130,972 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

F.N.B. Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.99. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

