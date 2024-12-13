Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 78,266 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 78,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $31.50 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

