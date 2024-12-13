Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,014 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $108.40 and a 12-month high of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.34.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

