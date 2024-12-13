Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $379.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.82.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $407.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.41. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $413.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,738.33. This trade represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

