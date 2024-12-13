Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in NewMarket by 590.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Price Performance

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $537.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $494.04 and a one year high of $650.00.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $13.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $724.95 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.21%.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.