Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $20,046,000. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $1,610,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $42,255,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 739.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.01 and a twelve month high of $197.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

