Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.09 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

